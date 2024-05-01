Pitch installation at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium marks exciting milestone

New York [USA], May 1 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) proudly announced the crucial phase of construction at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York with the transportation and installation of the pitches that will serve as the centrepiece of the playing surface on Wednesday.

Ten drop-in pitches have been prepared in Florida since late December, employing proprietary techniques honed over a decade at Adelaide Oval. The pitches have been developed by Adelaide Oval Turf Solutions, led by renowned Adelaide Oval Head Curator Damian Hough, as per the Media Release by ICC.

The pitches, cultivated with native Tahoma 31 Bermuda grass, have been meticulously nurtured in Florida by Adelaide Oval Turf Solutions and US-based sports turf experts LandTek Group, undergoing continuous care and maintenance over the past three months.

Four pitches will be set up at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, with an additional six designated for neighbouring practice facilities. The Adelaide Oval Turf Solutions team will remain in New York to assist local grounds crews in pitch maintenance throughout the World Cup to ensure world-class pitches that will set the stage for unforgettable cricket.

The drop-in square - the type used around the world including at Adelaide Oval and Eden Park - has been curated in Florida and transported by road to New York via a convoy of more than 20 semi-trailer trucks, thanks to the support of the ICC's Official Global Logistics Partner DP World.

The outfield was laid last week by LandTek who have worked with the New York Yankees and New York Mets and Inter Miami CF on their stadium and training fields.

"The installation of these pitches is one of the final pieces in a project that is unprecedented in international cricket. We have taken a considered and well-planned approach to this project, using the very best in the business in Damian Hough to ensure we have the best possible playing surface for eight World Cup matches in New York," said ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley as quoted by ICC

"T20 as a format was an innovation in its time to bring the sport of cricket to a new and expanded audience. This innovative strategy, to bring the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 to the United States, with a temporary venue and a pitch that has its founding on the other side of the globe, is truly groundbreaking and I can't wait to see the world's best compete in Nassau County this June," Chris Tetley added.

"We are excited to see the arrival of the pitches here in New York. Florida proved to be the ideal nursery for the pitches with good weather, and working alongside great partners like LandTek has been fantastic and everything is coming together as it should," said Adelaide Oval Head Curator, Damian Hough.

"We're now focused on bedding in the pitches here in New York to ensure we're delivering an end product of the highest quality. The games in New York are a great platform for us to showcase our abilities to a global audience. It's certainly a massive thrill for everyone at Adelaide Oval to be involved in such a huge event," Damian Hough added.

The matches in New York will take place at a state-of-the-art 34,000-seat modular stadium located at Eisenhower Park in Nassau County, east of Manhattan. Nine teams will feature in New York including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Canada, Ireland, Bangladesh, South Africa, the Netherlands, and the USA, with the first match taking place on 3 June between 2014 champions Sri Lanka and South Africa.

