Piyush Chawla surpasses Dwayne Bravo to become second-highest wicket-taker in IPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : Mumbai Indians experienced spinner Piyush Chawla became the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following his economical spell against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Chawla removed the dangerous Rinku Singh on the first ball after the powerplay which took him past Dwayne Bravo and become the second-highest wicket-taker with 184 scalps.

Rajasthan Royals star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker with 200 scalps in the history of the cash-rich league.

Former Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians pacer Dwayne Bravo is in the third spot with 123 wickets to his name.

While Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is in the fourth spot with 178 wickets under his belt.

Chawla ended the games with an economical spell of 1/15 in 3 overs. The veteran spinner's efforts helped MI to restrict KKR to 169.

Coming to the match, while defending 170, KKR rode high on the 83-run stand between Venkatesh Iyer and Manish Pandey. Mitchell Starc struck magic and helped KKR register a 24-run victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Starc made an extraordinary comeback in the tournament returning with a figure of 4-33. KKR ended their 12-year wait for a win at the Wankhede stadium and come closer to the playoff spots.

Mumbai faced a surprising collapse with the top order again failing to score. With 56, Suryakumar Yadav was able to revive the team, but after his collapse nothing seemed to work.

