"Plan against Mayank was...." Lomror reveals RCB's strategy to handle LSG pacer

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 3 : Following his side's 28-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Mahipal Lomror opened up on his role in team's batting line-up and the strategy against LSG's new pace sensation Mayank Yadav.

Mayank Yadav's pace left Royal Challengers Bengaluru rattled as Lucknow Super Giants clinched a thumping 28-run victory at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

Following the match, Lomror said during the post-match press conference, "I have faced against Mayank in local cricket a couple of times. I know a bit about his bowling and what he brings to the table. The plan was to use his pace against him, since the Chinnaswamy ground is a short one and the ball flies over here. But there were a few mistakes. We need to be clear about what to do when someone is bowling at 150 kmph regularly."

Lomror, who has been used as an Impact Player in both the games, said that RCB was very clear with him about his role, asking him to bat down the order and go big, since he would not find a place at the top of a star-studded line-up.

"It started with when I met the management this year. They were very specific about my role. They told me that the team has a very strong batting unit and it would be hard to give me a chance at the top, so I would bat down the order and get less balls to face. During our practice sessions, I am just trying to hit from the very first ball. I am trying to improve my hitting power, get myself in that zone where two-three overs are left and I have to go big from the first ball," said the left-handed batter.

Lomror has scored 50 runs in two matches, at an average of 50 and an average of over 238, with the best score of 33.

Lomror said that veterans Dinesh Karthik and Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell are always available for chats and tips, giving him plenty of support.

"They (DK and Maxwell) are always available for chats. I batted with DK in both the matches, he is a big supporter. Whenever he is at the other end, it makes the game easier for the other guy. He is an experienced campaigner and knows batting in pressure situations. He always asks me to focus on my job and stay calm. Whatever happens on the previous ball does not matter, we have to win the next ball. Maxi is my go-to guy when I need some help and do not feel well," he said.

Coming to the match, RCB elected to field first after winning the toss. Openers Quinton de Kock and skipper KL Rahul (20 in 14 balls, with two sixes) gave LSG a measured start with a 53-run opening stand. There was a 56-run stand between Kock and Marcus Stoinis (24 in 15 balls, with a four and two sixes) which helped LSG cross the 100-run mark. RCB bowlers did put pressure on the batting towards the end, but Nicholas Pooran (40* in 21 balls, with a four and five sixes) finished off well for LSG, taking them to 181/5 in their 20 overs.

Glenn Maxwell (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB. Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal and Reece Topley took a wicket each for RCB.

In the run chase, openers Virat Kohli (22 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six) and Faf Du Plessis (19 in 13 balls, with three fours) started off with a 40-run opening stand. But a game-changing spell from Mayank Yadav (3/14) put RCB on the backfoot, reducing them to 94/5. Mahipal Lomror (33 in 13 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Rajat Patidar (29 in 21 balls, with two fours and two sixes) tried to put up a fight, but RCB could score just 153 in 19.4 overs.

Besides Mayank, Naveen-ul-Haq (2/25) was the pick of the bowlers for LSG. Siddarth, Yash Thakur and Stoinis got a wicket each.

Mayank got the 'Player of the Match' for his spell. RCB is in the ninth spot with a win and two losses, giving them three points. LSG is in fourth place with two wins and a loss, giving them a total of four points.

