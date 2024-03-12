New Delhi [India], March 12 : With an eye on the direct qualification to the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 final, the Delhi Capitals are set to take on Gujarat Giants in their last league stage match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

DC are set to take on Gujarat Giants in their final WPL match and have already qualified for playoffs. With five wins and two losses and total of 10 points, DC are at the top.

Jemimah Rodrigues, who put up a Player of the Match performance of 58 off 36 balls in the team's one-run win in the previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, said as quoted by a DC press release, "I just kept being honest with my work, kept working hard and at the right time it is just falling into place. I am so happy that I can contribute to the team as much as possible and I just want to keep doing that till we are in the final."

Jemimah is the eighth-highest run-getter in WPL 2024, with 197 runs in seven innings at an average of 39.40 and a strike rate of 160.16. She has smashed two fifties, with the best score of 69*.

She further added, "We have recovered well. We got a good two days of break. I think we are more prepared than any other team because we have had three such incidents where we saw a last-ball finish. So, these experiences are just going to help us going into the playoffs."

When asked about the approach going into the last game of the league stage, the 23-year-old batter said, "We have already qualified for the playoffs, but the approach does not change, it stays the same. We have to keep getting better little by little and play good cricket."

"The plan is to have that dominating approach, keep getting better as cricketers every time we step on the field," she concluded.

