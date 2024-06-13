"Plan was to take the game deep": Shivam Dube following India's victory over US in T20 WC

New York [US], June 13 : Following the victory against the hosts, the United States star India all-rounder Shivam Dube revealed the gameplan for what was going on in his and Suryakumar Yadav's minds during the chase.

Dube played an unbeaten knock of 31 runs from 35 balls which was laced with one boundary and maximum each at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday. He scored runs at a strike rate

The left-hand batter asserted that the New York pitch made it difficult to hit the big shots during the match.

"I had to wait for the right ball. It was not easy to come in and start hitting. The plan was to take the game deep. The pitch made it difficult to line up the power blows," Dube told the media.

The cricketer further spoke about the pitch conditions. He stated that the ball was sticking and staying low.

"The ball was sticking and staying low. I don't think any T20 World Cup has seen a pitch like this. From the same spot, one ball came on fast and another one stuck to the surface. It was very difficult to gauge," the all-rounder added.

In the end, the southpaw concluded by talking about batting and hitting maximums at the New York stadium.

"You have to hit the best shot here for a six. It is not easy to come out here and start hitting from ball one or two. You have to take some time here," the 30-year-old player concluded.

Coming to the match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. The USA put on a fighting total of 110/8 in their 20 overs, with Nitish Kumar (27 in 23 balls, with two fours and a six) and Steven Taylor (24 in 30 balls, with two sixes) playing crucial knocks.

Arshdeep (4/9) and Hardik Pandya (2/14) were the top bowlers for India. Axar Patel also got a wicket.

In the run-chase of 111, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for single-digit scores and Rishabh Pant (18 in 20 balls, with a four and six). India was left struggling at 39/3 in 7.3 overs. Then, Suryakumar Yadav (50 in 49 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Shivam Dube (31* in 35 balls, with a four and six) stitched a match-winning 72-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Saurabh Netravalkar (2/18) was the pick of the bowlers for the USA.

Arshdeep took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his spell. India has moved to the Super Eights stage of the tournament, with three wins in three matches so far.

