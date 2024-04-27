"Planned to just cash in the powerplay": Prabhsimran Singh on PBKS' victory over KKR

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 27 : Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh said they wanted to score as many runs as possible in the powerplay during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. In the game, PBKS secured a convincing 8-wicket win over KKR.

While coming out to chase down the target of 262 runs, Prabhsimran's 54-run knock from 20 balls set the momentum of PBKS' batting lineup. The opener hammered 4 fours and 5 sixes against the KKR bowlers.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Prabhsimran said that they are happy to chase down the given target and clinch two important points.

"No matter how big the score is, the team chasing always thinks that they want to chase down the total. We planned to just cash in the powerplay and we did that. We are happy to complete the chase and win those crucial two points," Prabhsimran was quoted in a release from PBKS as saying.

In the first powerplay of the second inning, the Punjab-based franchise scored 93 runs.

The 23-year-old opener heaped praise on Jonny Bairstow and called him the "one of the biggest players" in the world.

"Jonny Bairstow is one of the biggest players in the world. He also plays Test cricket and has been delivering for his country for so many years across formats. Everyone knows what he is capable of. In cricket, you can come out of form with just one match. He scored a hundred today and played a crucial knock," he added.

Coming to the match, Punjab sent Kolkata to bat first after winning the toss. Following this, Sunil Narine (71) and Philip Salt (75) delighted the Eden Gardens crowd with an exhilarating batting display and obliterated Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowlers to power KKR to 261/6 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh led the PBKS bowling unit after he picked up two wickets.

During the run chase, Jonny Bairstow (108) and Shashank Singh (68) played an unbeaten knock to chase down the massive target and script history. Narine was the only wicket-taker for the KKR.

Out of eight matches, KKR have registered five victories, collecting 10 points in the IPL 2024 standings, staying at the number 2 position. Meanwhile, Punjab hold the eighth place with six points after winning three of nine games.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor