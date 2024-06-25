"Play freely, dont think too much...": Rohit Sharma's message to India for T20 WC semi-final against England

Gros Islet [St Lucia], June 25 : After India secured its place in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final, captain Rohit Sharma urged his team to continue playing 'freely' and not to think about what lay ahead when they take on defending champions England in semi-finals.

Rohit also stated that hundreds and half-centuries did not count as his blistering 92 set up Men in Blue's 24-run victory against Australia.

Rohit's swashbuckling 92 followed by Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav's influential spells along with Axar Patel's one-handed stunner, sealed a 24-run win for India against Australia and sealed their berth in the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Monday.

In a turbulent chase where momentum swung like a pendulum at St Lucia, it was India that punched their tickets into the semi-final with a comprehensive win.

Rohit's knock of 92 runs bagged him the Player of the Match award.

When asked about their plans for the semifinal against England, Rohit said that India doesn't want to do anything different and play the same way they have been in the whole tournament, highlighting the importance of playing freely, and not worrying about the opposition.

"We don't want to do anything different, play the same way and understand what each person has to do. Play freely and do not think too much about what's lying ahead. Do not think about the opposition. We have been doing it consistently, just need to continue. (On playing England in the semi) It will be a nice match, nothing changes for us as a team," Rohit said in a post-match presentation.

The India captain said that they kept doing the things they needed to do as a team and mentioned that 200 was a good score but when a team is playing in St Lucia with breeze being a big factor, anything can happen.

"Satisfying. We know the opposition and the threat they bring. As a team, we did well, and kept doing the things we needed to do. Gives us good confidence as a team. 200 is a good score but when you are playing here with wind being a big factor, anything can happen. But I think we used to conditions really well, and it was about individuals doing their job," he added.

The right-handed batter said that with the pitches in New York being pace-friendly, the left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav had to miss out but they knew he had a big role to play out here in the Caribbean. In India's last match of Super 8, Kuldeep displayed his crafty spin magic, bagging the wickets of Australia captain Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell, conceding 24 runs.

"If was about getting wickets at the right time, we know the strength he has, but we need to use him when necessary. In New York, there were seamer-friendly wickets. He had to miss out but we knew he had a big role to play out here," said the India captain.

Rohit reiterated his fearless batting mantra, saying that it was important for him to open up the off side also due to Australia's plan of bowling against the breeze. India captain Rohit came roaring out of the traps at the top of the order, making mincemeat of the Australian attack as he hit eight sixes and seven fours in a blistering 92(41), falling narrowly short of a record-breaking century.

"That's what I have to do (in the powerplay), try and see what the bowlers are doing, play accordingly. They changed their plans and tried to bowl against the breeze. Needed to be smart, was just backing myself up to do," Rohit said.

The 37-year-old said that keeping an open mind would help in accessing all areas of the field and it was a good wicket, and the one needs to try and back themselves to play those kinds of shots.

"You got to understand that bowlers are smart, they are not going to bowl into the breeze. I was thinking to hitting everything that was possible. You can access all sides of the field, that is what I was trying to do. It has been a good wicket, and you need to back yourself up on good wickets, glad that it came off today. I told you that 50s and 100s don't matter to me. Need to put the bowlers under pressure, and you need big scores for that. I tried to access all sides of the field, not just one side," Rohit said.

After finishing Super 8 Group 1 at the top of the table with six points in three matches, the Rohit Sharma-led side will face defending champions England in the semi-final at Providence Stadium, in Guyana on June 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor