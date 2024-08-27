"Players' careers are going to get longer...": Sanjay Bangar on Rohit, Virat's longevity

New Delhi [India], August 27 : Former Indian all-rounder and batting coach Sanjay Bangar said that star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could serve the Men in Blue for a good few more years, with the 'Hitman' potentially playing till the age of 40 with betterment in fitness and nutrition.

Bangar was speaking on The Rao Podcast.

Speaking on the podcast, Bangar said that the careers of players are getting longer and if it benefits the Indian team, it would be great. He feels that Virat will play Test cricket for another five years atleast and Rohit will push as long as his body and fitness allow him to.

"The players' careers are going to get longer, and in that process, if it benefits the Indian team, nothing like it. Even with Virat, depends on his body. The last format that he would give up will be Test cricket. So, I am sure that you will see Virat playing Test cricket for another five years," said Bangar.

"I think Rohit will continue to play as long as his body and fitness allows him to. Because a player of that quality - Sachin played till 40, even Rahul played till 40 - with better fitness standards, more professionals are looking after players. Like a lot of nutritionists also are helping," he added.

Virat and Rohit were an important part of the Indian team that lifted the ICC T20 World Cup trophy this year after a win against South Africa by seven runs in the final at Barbados. While skipper Rohit ended as the second-highest run-getter with 257 runs in eight matches with three fifties, Virat was off-colour for the majority of the tournament, but with a clutch knock of 76 runs in the final, he helped India end their 11-year-long ICC trophy drought.

Both stars were last visible in India's ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this month, held in Sri Lanka. India lost the series 0-2.

Bangar feels with a World Cup/Championship happening every year, Rohit and Virat still have things to look forward to, with their eyes set on the ICC World Test Championship 2025 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027.

"In today's time and age, the World Cup is happening every second year or every year you have an ICC tournament. I don't think that would have been a factor. India winning the World Cup doesn't mean that Rohit is going to walk away. Rohit has tasted success now, and India still wants to win the World Test Championshipthere is something to look forward to," he added.

