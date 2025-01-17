Players not permitted to engage in personal shoots or endorsements during series or tour: BCCI

New Delhi [India], January 17 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday released new policies for Team India players and stated that the cricketer won't be permitted to engage in "personal shoots or endorsements" during series or tour.

Team India conceded a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and lost the opportunity to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's.

In the statement, BCCI stated that the decision to stop players from "personal shoots or endorsements" during series or tour will ensure that their focus remains on cricket.

"Players are not permitted to engage in personal shoots or endorsements during series or tour. This avoids distractions and ensures that the players' focus remains on cricket and team responsibilities," BCCI stated.

The statement from BCCI stated that all the players are required to stay for the entire duration of scheduled practice sessions and travel together to and from the venue. BCCI added that it will ensure a strong work ethic within the team.

"All players are required to stay for the entire duration of scheduled practice sessions and travel together to and from the venue. This rule ensures commitment and fosters a strong work ethic within the team," it added.

The statement added that the players are required to be available for BCCI's official shoots, promotional activities, and functions.

"Players are required to be available for BCCI's official shoots, promotional activities, and functions. These engagements are essential for maintaining the BCCI's commitments to stakeholders and promoting the game effectively," BCCI's statement added.

BCCI's new policies for Team India also made it "mandatory" for the players to participate in domestic matches to remain "eligible" for selection in the national team and for the central contracts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor