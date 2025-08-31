"PM always praised our efforts in sports": J-K Sports Council Secretary Nuzhat Gul

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 31 : Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council Secretary Nuzhat Gul on Sunday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging the Union Territory's initiative to engage youth through national-level sporting events.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's remarks in the 125th edition of Mann Ki Baat, Gul said, "I want to thank the Prime Minister. Whenever we have made efforts to organise youth engagements and national-level events, be it five editions of Khelo India Winter Sports or the first edition of water sports in J&K, the PM took time to praise the efforts."

Earlier in his address, PM Modi lauded J-K for hosting the country's first Khelo India Water Sports Festival at Dal Lake in Srinagar, as well as Pulwama's first-ever day-night cricket match. Hundreds of spectators gathered to witness the action, turning the venue into a vibrant celebration of sportsmanship and unity. For a district that was once in the headlines for tragic incidents, including the Pulwama terror attack of February 14, 2019.

Local cricketers said the recognition was a morale boost for the youth of Pulwama, a district once associated with violence but now drawing headlines for sporting activities.

Musaddiq Reyaz, a local cricketer, said, "We are highly thankful to our PM Narendra Modi, who has spoken about Pulwama district's day-night Cricket tournament. This is organised by the 'Royal Premier League'. Pulwama was known for terrorism or a hotbed of terrorism. Today, it is known for such things that are an inspiring story for other states. The youth of Pulwama were previously involved in various activities, but today they are primarily engaged in sports activities. A crowd of 50,000 people attended the match. So, it is a matter of great fortune..."

Adil Kachroo, another cricketer, said, "This is big for the entire Kashmir, especially for Pulwama, that such a brave decision has been taken (to organise the Cricket matches). This deserves all the praise. Organising such events, day-night matches, is not easy. PM Modi has mentioned the League, and this League deserves it. We are all very happy."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor