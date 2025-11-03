PM Modi Congratulates India's Women's Cricket Team After World Cup Win Over South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in congratulating Indian Women's Team on Monday after Harmanpreet Kaur's team lifted ICC Women's World Cup 2025 trophy against South Africa. India women clinched their first-ever World Cup title with a 52-run win.

A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2025

In a tweet, Modi wrote, A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports.

In a 299-run chase, hte Proteas were bundled out for 246 despite Laura Wolvaardt's fighting century. Earlier, Shafali Verma's robust 87 was followed by combative knocks from Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh before South Africa rallied to limit India to 298 for 7. Deepti's run-a-ball 58 with three fours and a six and Richa (34 off 24 balls) provided the much-needed late impetus with a 47-run partnership for the sixth wicket after India's innings faltered in the middle overs with Jemimah Rodrigues (24) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (20) failing to convert their starts.