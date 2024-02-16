PM Modi congratulates Ravichandran Ashwin on 'extraordinary milestone' of 500 Test wickets

New Delhi [India], February 16 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated India's spin maestro Ravichandran Ashwin for an "extraordinary milestone" of 500 Test wickets.

Ashwin on Friday added another gem to his crown as he became only the second Indian after legendary spinner Anil Kumble to reach the landmark of 500 wickets in Tests.

The star spinner achieved the feat during the ongoing third Test against England. He was on 499 scalps at the end of the second Test in Vizag and completed his 500th with the wicket of Zak Crawley on Day 2 of the third Test.

Prime Minister said Ashwin's journey and accomplishments are a testament to his skill and perseverance.

Congratulations to Ravichandran Ashwin on the extraordinary milestone of taking 500 Test wickets! His journey and accomplishments are testament to his skill and perseverance. My best wishes to him as he scales further peaks. @ashwinravi99— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2024

"Congratulations to Ravichandran Ashwin on the extraordinary milestone of taking 500 Test wickets! His journey and accomplishments are a testament to his skill and perseverance. My best wishes to him as he scales further peaks. @ashwinravi99," PM Modi posted on X.

Ashwin became the second-fastest bowler to 500 Test wickets, achieving the feat in 98 Tests. He bettered compatriot Anil Kumble (105 Tests) and is only behind the legendary Muttiah Muralidaran (87) in the list.

The star spinner could play an important role in the remainder of the Test match even as England tries to push ahead with the momentum on the back of opener Ben Duckett's 118-ball 133*.

Earlier, centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja's as well as crucial lower-order runsincluding 37 from Ashwin's batpropelled India to 445.

However, England's fiery response with the willow put the hosts on the back foot going into Day 3.

At Stumps on Day 2, England were sitting pretty at 207/2, going at a run-a-ball rate and trailing India by just 238 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor