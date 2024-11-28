New Delhi [India], November 28 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight on Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meeting the Indian men's cricket team on Thursday and extended support to the Rohit Sharma-led side on behalf of the entire nation for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

He also commended the Indian team for their dominant performance in the series opener in Perth while expressing his excitement for the games ahead.

The Indian team received a warm welcome from the Australian PM Albanese ahead of their two-day warm-up match against the Prime Minister's XI.

The Australian PM took to Instagram, sharing pictures of him interacting with the Men in Blue, including star players captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

He also clicked a selfie with Indian stars, including Rohit, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and more.

PM Modi was glad to see his "good friend," PM Albanese, with the Indian and PM's XI teams.

"Glad to see my good friend Prime Minister @AlboMP with the Indian and PM's XI teams. Team India is off to a great start in the series, and 1.4 billion Indians are strongly rooting for the Men in Blue. I look forward to exciting games ahead," PM Modi wrote on X.

Australian PM Albanese, after meeting the Indian Team, said even though the PM's XI faces "big challenge," he is backing the Aussies to "get the job done."

"Big challenge ahead for the PM's XI at Manuka Oval this week against an amazing Indian side. But as I said to PM@narendramodi, I'm backing the Aussies to get the job done," he stated.

India staged a stunning comeback from a series whitewash against New Zealand at home, defeating Australia by 295 runs in the Perth Test despite being bowled out for a mere 150 runs in their first innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, debutant Nitish Reddy and stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah were the heroes of the game.

The second Test, a pink-ball, day-night affair, will take place at Adelaide Oval from December 6-10.

After missing out on the series opener due to personal reasons, Rohit Sharma started practicing in the nets as he joined the team in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The two-day practice match between India and the Prime Minister's XI will take place on November 30 and December 1.

