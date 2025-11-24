PM Modi, Jay Shah congratulate Team India for win in first-ever Blind Women's T20 World Cup

New Delhi [India], November 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian women's team for their triumph in the first-ever Blind Women's T20 World Cup, saying that it is a "shining example of hardwork, teamwork and determination".

India scripted history by winning the inaugural edition of the Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind. India defeated Nepal by seven wickets in a one-sided final in Colombo on Sunday.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "Congratulations to Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team for creating history by winning the inaugural Blind Women's T20 World Cup! More commendable is the fact that they stayed unbeaten in the series. This is indeed a historic sporting achievement, a shining example of hardwork, team work and determination. Each player is a champion! My best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. This feat will inspire generations to come."

Also, the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah congratulated the team for their feat, which he said, "redefines the limits of ability".

Taking to X, Jay wrote, "Congratulations to the @blind_cricket Indian team for winning the first-ever Blind Women's T20 World Cup, an event that re-defines the limits of 'ability' and inspires differently abled athletes in India and around the world."

After opting to field first, Indian bowlers displayed a brilliant show with the ball. The Indian bowlers bowled tight lines, limiting Nepal to 114/5 in 20 overs.

While chasing, the Indian batters reached 100 runs in the first 10 overs, ensuring there is no more threat.

Opener Phula Saren played a match-winning knock. She scored 44 runs off 27 balls, including four boundaries. Her innings brought India to chase down the target in the 13th over, sealing the title. Apart from her, Karuna K also contributed with a 27-ball 42. Saren's magnificent performance earned her the Player of the Match.

After scripting history, India captain Deepika TC opened up that they are very proud of this win. She added that the entire team worked hard to lift the title.

"We are very proud, and it is a huge win. Our entire team worked very hard. It is a very strong team and other teams are afraid of playing with us. We are even ready to play with the men's team." Deepika TC said after winning the match.

In the T20 World Cup for the Blind, India put on an exceptional performance, going undefeated throughout the tournament to claim the title.

India started their campaign with a convincing win over Sri Lanka. Against Australia, India registered a 57-run win after the Aussies failed to chase down the 293-run target.

India overcame the hurdle of Pakistan, chasing down the 136-run target in just 10.2 overs. In the semi-final, India thrashed Australia by nine wickets and sealed the trophy with a one-sided win over Nepal.

