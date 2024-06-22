PM Modi wishes good luck to Bangladesh, India ahead of T20 WC match

New Delhi [India], June 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished good luck to both Bangladesh and Indian cricket teams for their T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eights clash on Saturday. India will be taking on Bangladesh in their Super Eights clash at Antigua's Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday.

India is in second place in Group 1 of Super Eights, with a win against Afghanistan and two points. Bangladesh is at the bottom place, having lost their game against Australia. This one is a crucial game for them to keep their Super Eights hopes alive while India will pretty much reach the semifinals with a win over Bangladesh.

Addressing a press meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Delhi, PM Modi said, "Our shared culture and vibrant people-to-people exchanges are the foundation of our relations. We have taken the decision to raise scholarships, training and capacity building. For the people coming from Bangladesh to India, India will be providing them with E-Visa services. For the people in north-west Bangladesh, we have decided to open a new Assistant High Commission in Rangpur. For the match between India and Bangladesh happening tonight, I wish both teams luck."

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is on a two-day State visit to India from June 21 to 22.

PM Modi and PM Hasina also held a bilateral meeting earlier in the day.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar.

