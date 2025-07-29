PM's XI to face England XI in a two-day pink ball match

Canberra [Australia], July 29 : The iconic Prime Minister's XI match returns to Canberra in November with confirmation that the Prime Minister's XI will take on an England XI in a two-day, day-night fixture at Manuka Oval on Saturday (November 29) and Sunday (November 30).

This year will mark the eleventh time England has played against the Prime Minister's XI, and the first using the pink Kookaburra ball, as per a press release from Cricket Australia.

It also represents a decade since the two sides met in 2015, when Ian Bell's stunning 187 off 145 balls led England to a 60-run win in a high-scoring 50-over thriller, despite a blistering 136 off 89 balls from Glenn Maxwell.

The Prime Minister's XI match is a proud tradition in Australian cricket, celebrating not only sporting excellence but also the deep cultural and historical ties between Australia and visiting nations.

This year's fixture will showcase the longstanding cricketing rivalry and enduring friendship between Australia and England, one of the most celebrated and storied relationships in world sport.

With the Men's Ashes series underway, the rivalry will be at fever pitch, adding extra intensity and significance to this special match in the nation's capital.

The match adds to a blockbuster season of international cricket at Manuka Oval, which will also host two other highly anticipated matchups, including the Men's T20 International between Australia and India on Wednesday, 29 October 2025, and the Women's T20 International between Australia and India on Thursday, 19 February 2026.

Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese MP, will meet Cricket Australia chairman of Selectors, George Bailey, and selector, Tony Dodemaide, in the coming months to discuss the selection of the squad.

Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia, said, as quoted from a Cricket Australia press release, "This year, we welcome an England XI to Manuka Oval for what promises to be a thrilling contest ahead of the greatest rivalry in cricket. An Ashes series is something every cricket fan looks forward to. Like many Australians, I grew up admiring and begrudging the brilliance of players like Ian Botham, David Gower, and Graham Gooch. I look forward to meeting with the selectors to finalise a PM's XI squad that showcases the best available talent from across Australia to take on the strong English team."

Mike Baird AO, chairman of Cricket Australia, said, "We're delighted to confirm England's involvement in this year's Prime Minister's XI match in what will be one of the highlights of a brilliant summer of cricket. The Prime Minister's XI match is a fantastic tradition, and we're proud to see it continue to grow year after year. It's a fixture that not only honours the legacy of the game but also provides a platform for emerging talent to shine. We acknowledge and thank the Prime Minister for his ongoing support."

"While the match may still be four months away, anticipation is already building. This fixture also presents a fantastic opportunity to engage fans across the ACT region, involving kids, budding club cricketers, and families in a vibrant celebration of a proud history. Therefore, we encourage fans to purchase their tickets to what will be an amazing match," he added.

