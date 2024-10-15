Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 15 : India's Test and ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, shared his thoughts on young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand which will be starting on Wednesday. Sharma expressed his admiration for Jaiswal's rapid adaptation to international cricket and highlighted his immense potential.

Rohit remarked, "I'm not surprised by how Yashasvi has adapted to international cricket. He has real talent and the game to play in all sorts of conditions. Despite being very young, he has shown the capability to manage himself well in various situations. He possesses all the ingredients necessary for success at this level."

He continued to emphasize Jaiswal's promising future, saying, "It's crucial how he manages himself in the next couple of years. He can do wonders for the team. Having played a lot of domestic and Under-19 cricket, where he has succeeded, it's clear why he's now playing for India. In his short career, he has already shown what he is capable of, and he has done exceptionally well."

Rohit also noted the benefits of having a left-handed batter in the team, "Being a left-hander is advantageous for the team. He's an aggressor and always eager to learn the game and improve his batsmanship. The mindset he has shown, always wanting to learn, always striving to improve and not being content with his achievements is remarkable. This attitude is a great start for him, and we have found a great player in Yashasvi."

Sharma expressed hope for Jaiswal's continued success, "Hopefully, he can continue to do what he has done in the last year or so and maintain his impressive form."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor