Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 : After a gripping day of Test cricket on day four of the fourth Manchester Test, which saw Team India continue their uphill climb to overcoming a 311-run deficit positively, former England cricketer Jonathan Trott spoke on England skipper Ben Stokes' absence from bowling on day four, saying that he maybe is not bowling because of doctor's advice.

Stokes, who had troubles with his left leg on day three which forced him to walk off the field, returned to bat and scored his first Test century in two years, slamming a brilliant 141 in 198 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes to take England to 669 in response to India's 358 in the first innings. As skipper Shubman Gill and KL Rahul rebuilt the innings after India was reduced to 0/2, Stokes remainded absent from bowling. Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse shouldered the pace bowling responsbilities.

Speaking on the 'Match Centre Live', JioStar expert Trott said that Stokes is a "today, right now" type of cricketer who would not let partnerships build and maybe it is the medical advice that has kept away Stokes from taking the red cherry in his hand.

"I am not sure Ben Stokes is the kind of character who lets a partnership build without intervening. If it were up to him, I believe he would have grabbed the ball much earlier just to see how he felt and how his body responded to a few overs. We all know how valuable he is to this England side. He is not the type to step back or wait," said Trott.

"Stokes is a 'today, right now' kind of cricketer someone who wants to change the game in the moment to give his team the best chance moving forward. So yes, it is possible he is being wrapped in cotton wool, maybe on medical advice not to bowl. But honestly, I would be surprised if he bowled because if he could, we would have already seen him in action today," he concluded.

Leading upto the series, Stokes had his shares of fitness troubles, facing injuries in his back and hamstring. However, with the Ashes series against Australia away from home coming this year, Stokes has started bowling full tilt, leading the bowling charts in the home series against India with 16 scalps, including a five-wicket haul. With the bat as well, Stokes has displayed his trademark resillience and never-give-up attitude, coming out to bat again on day three when his team needed him. Stokes obliged and responded back with a century for the ages.

Earlier in the fourth Day of the Test match, India recovered after initial shocks in their second innings of the fourth Test, but the team is still in deep waters with England scoring a massive 669 in their first innings and getting an overall lead of 311 over the visitors, who had made 358 runs in the second innings.

Big centuries from Joe Root and skipper Stokes and some extra runs from tailenders proved to be a serious headache for India.

The Indian second innings began on a shocking note with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudarshan going back to the pavilion on a duck. KL Rahul and Captain Shubman Gill steadied India's innings with a patient and stellar stand of 174 runs.

India finished Day 4 on 174/2 and are now 137 runs behind England. If the Indian team can salvage the match on the fifth and final day on Sunday, it will be an achievement in itself.

England went wicketless in the final session as Indian batters added 126 runs to their tally, with KL Rahul 87* and Shubman Gill 78* unbeaten on the crease. India started the third session at 86/2 with Gill, who looked in fine touch, notched up his eighth Test fifty and fourth against England off 77 deliveries.

