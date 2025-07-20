Powell 25 runs away from overtaking Gayle in West Indies' all-time T20I runs list

Kingston [Jamaica], July 20 : The first T20I between West Indies and Australia could be a one to remember for former captain Rovman Powell, as he is currently just 25 runs away from overtaking legendary Chris Gayle to become his team's second-highest run-scorer in T20Is.

Following a 0-3 clean sweep loss to Aussies in the Test series, with poor batting being a major concern despite some really fiery bowling, West Indies would be aiming to make amends with the first T20I of the five-match series set to be played on Monday.

Currently, Powell is his side's third-highest run-getter in T20Is, with 1,875 runs in 95 matches and 83 innings at an average of 26.40 and a strike rate of over 142. His resume boasts of a century and nine half-centuries, with his best score being 107.

Gayle is at the second spot, with 1,899 runs in 79 T20Is and 75 innings, at an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of 137.50. His best score is 117, having scored two centuries and 14 fifties in a brilliant career in the shortest format of the game, which consists of two T20 World Cup title wins.

At the top of the charts is now-retired Nicholas Pooran. Pooran, who recently announced his international cricket at the age of 29 to the shock of many, scored 2,275 runs in 106 matches and 97 matches at an average of 26.14, with 13 half-centuries and a best score of 98. His strike rate is 136.39.

The head-to-head T20I record between both teams stays level at 11-11, with Windies managing just one win in the last six matches. They would be aiming to improve their recent record, starting from this series, as the road towards the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka begins.

Squads:

Australia Squad: Mitchell Owen, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Cooper Connolly, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Dwarshuis

West Indies Squad: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor