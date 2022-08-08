Prabath Jayasuriya adjudged ICC players of the month

Sri Lankan spin sensation Prabath Jayasuriya and England’s emerging all-rounder Emma Lamb were on Monday voted ICC player of the month for July.The 30-year-old Jayasuriya fought off competition from Jonny Bairstow — England’s in-form batter and June’s Player of the Month winner — and French youngster Gustav McKeon to claim the honour. Jayasuriya made his Test debut in Sri Lanka’s Test match against Australia in Galle earlier in July, picking up 12 wickets to guide his team to a series-levelling victory.

He also picked another 17 wickets in the recently-concluded two-match Test series against Pakistan.“I am delighted with this announcement and wish to thank the fans for voting me as the ICC Men’s Player of the Month. Certainly, it has been an incredible month for me, as I made the Test debut, and also got the opportunity to contribute for my team to level the Test series played against Australia and Pakistan,” Jayasuriya said.“I take this opportunity to thank my fans, team-mates, coaches, family and friends for helping my journey, and thrilled with what I am experiencing at this moment in my life,” he added.

