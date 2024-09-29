Prabath Jayasuriya falls just short of world record in dominant series win

Galle [Sri Lanka], September 29 : Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya narrowly missed becoming the joint-fastest to reach 100 Test wickets, falling three short during Sri Lanka's emphatic win over New Zealand in the second Test at Galle.

Sri Lanka defeated New Zealand by an innings and 154 runs, sealing a 2-0 series victory.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka posted a commanding 602-5 before declaring their first inning.

Kamindu Mendis, promoted up the order after an impressive start to his Test career, led the charge with an unbeaten 182 off 250 balls.

Jayasuriya complemented the batting dominance with a brilliant 6-42, as New Zealand crumbled to their lowest-ever total of 88 all out against Sri Lanka.

Playing in his 16th Test, Jayasuriya was on the verge of equalling George Lohmann's record for the fastest to 100 Test wickets, a record set in 1886.

He needed another six-wicket haul in the second inning to match Lohmann's feat but managed only 3-139.

Debutant Nishan Peiris took 6-170, helping secure Sri Lanka's stunning victory. Lohmann remains the fastest to 100 Test wickets, reaching the milestone in 16 matches.

Since Lohmann, the fastest bowlers to reach 100 wickets include Charlie Turner (Australia), Sydney Barnes (England), Clarrie Grimmett (New Zealand), and Yasir Shah (Pakistan), all achieving the feat in their 17th Test. Among them, Yasir Shah is the only one to do so in the 21st century.

As Sri Lanka prepares to face South Africa in an upcoming two-match Test series at home, Jayasuriya has a realistic chance of reaching 100 wickets in his 17th Test, which would place him joint-second on the all-time list, matching Yasir's Asian record.

Since his debut, Jayasuriya has been the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, with 97 wickets at an average of 28.42. He has also claimed nine five-wicket hauls, more than any other bowler during this period.

