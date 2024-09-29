Prabath, Peiris, Kamindu shine as Sri Lanka registers first series win over New Zealand in 15 years

Galle [Sri Lanka], September 29 : A trio of centuries by Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis and a dominant bowling performance by spinners Prabath Jayasuriya and Nishan Peiris helped Sri Lanka seal the second Test against New Zealand by an innings and 154 runs to secure their first series win against Kiwis in 15 years.

The Island nation, which lost its series to Kiwis away from home by 2-0 in the 2022-23 season and drew the two-match series at home back in 2019 by 1-1, beat the 2021 ICC World Test Champions by 2-0 and secured their first series win against them since 2009. In these 15 years, they lost three series, all away from home, and managed to draw two, both at home.

Opting to bat first, the only low point of Sri Lankan inning was dismissal of Pathum Nissanka for just one run. A triple delight followed for Lankan fans as stroke-filled centuries came from Dinesh Chandimal (116 in 208 balls, with 15 fours), Kamindu Mendis (182 in 250 balls, with 16 fours and four sixes) and Kusal Mendis (106 in 49 balls, with six fours and three sixes). It pushed SL to 602/5 declared in the first innings, batting for almost two days.

Glenn Phillips (3/141) was the pick of the bowlers for NZ.

Each of these centuries had some milestones associated with it. Chandimal joined the likes of Tilakrathne Dilshan, Marvan Athapattu, Dimuth Karunaratne, and Angelo Mathews to become the fourth-highest century-maker for Lanka in Tests, with 16 centuries each.

Kamindu continued his monumental run in Tests, tying with legendary Australian Don Bradman to reach the 1,000 Test runs mark in just 13 innings, the second-fastest by a batter and fastest by a Lankan. He also tied with Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar for joint-most fifty-plus scores in the first eight Tests, with nine such scores. Kamindu's Test batting average, which currently stands at 91.27, is only bettered by legendary Bradman himself, who had an average of 99.94.

With his century, Kusal became only the 10th Sri Lankan player to reach the 10,000 run mark in international cricket, joining elite players like Athapattu, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Mathews, and Dilshan, among others.

If Sri Lanka had pulled off a batting marathon, New Zealand batters struggled on a spin-friendly surface. Catches to skipper Dhananjaya de Silva came in plenty as deliveries edged the bat of Kiwi players consistently and beat them consistently. Mitchell Santner (29 in 51 balls, with four boundaries and a six) was the top-scorer as NZ was bundled out for just 88 runs in 39.5 overs. Only two players could cross the 10-run mark.

Spinner Prabath Jayasuriya continued his love affair with Galle, taking 6/42 and his eighth five-wicket haul at the venue. Nishan Peiris, another spinner in the squad, picked up 3/33 in his debut Test.

Sri Lanka led by 514 runs, the fifth-highest ever first-inning lead in Test cricket history.

In their second innings, the Kiwis fared slightly better. Devon Conway (61 in 62 balls, with 10 fours and a six) made a return-to-form fifty, and Kane Williamson (46 in 58 balls, with four boundaries), Tom Blundell (47*), were among the runs, finishing day three at 199/5, trailed by 315 runs.

On the fourth day, Blundell made his half-century, but fell to Peiris early for 60 in 64 balls, with six fours and two sixes. Glenn Phillips (78 in 99 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Mitchell Santner (67 in 115 balls, with six fours and three sixes) put up a 64-run stand for the seventh wicket, trying to get their team to 300 runs. However, Peiris removed Philips with a fine catch by Karunaratne.

Another half-century partnership followed between Santner and Ajaz Patel (22), but the mountain was just to big to climb for Kiwis. They were bundled out for 360 in 81.4 overs, with Santner being the final wicket.

In the second innings, Peiris took a six-wicket haul, getting his six scalps for 170 runs in 33.4 overs. Prabath got three wickets. Skipper Dhananjaya also chipped in with a wicket.

Kamindu was given the 'Player of the Match' for his performance.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 602/5 (Kamindu Mendis 182, Dinesh Chandimal 116, Glenn Phillips 3/141) beat New Zealand: 88 and 360 (Glenn Phillips 78, Mitchell Santner 67, Nishan Peiris 6/170) by an innings and 154 runs.

