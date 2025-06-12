"Praying for all those affected and thoughts with their families": Virat Kohli on plane crash in Ahmedabad

New Delhi [India] June 12 : Former Indian skipper and legendary batter Virat Kohli on Thursday expressed grief over the "tragic" plane crash in Ahmedabad and said his prayers are with the families of the passengers and the crew.

The London-bound Air India flight, which departed from Ahmedabad international airport at 1338 hours and carrying 242 passengers, including 12 crew members crashed soon after it took off. On board the flight were 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, one Canadian and 7 Portuguese.

Kohli posted on his Instagram, "Shocked to hear about the plane crash at Ahmedabad today. Praying for all those affected and thoughts with their families."

Air India today said that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad was bound for London's Gatwick airport. It said a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444 has been set up to provide more information.

The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The official added that the copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience.

As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to the calls made by ATC.

Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. The official said that heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site.

