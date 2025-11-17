"Pretty cool experience": Weatherald on meeting Smith, Cummins

Perth [Australia], November 17 : Australian batter Jake Weatherald described meeting cricket stars Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, and Pat Cummins as a "pretty cool experience", saying it's surreal to be now "rubbing shoulders" with players he once admired.

Weatherald enjoyed his first training hit in Aussie colours ahead of the first Ashes Test against England, scheduled to begin on Friday at Optus Stadium in Perth.

Weatherald may partner with regular opener Usman Khawaja at the top of Australia's batting order for the first Test of the summer against England.

"Meeting people you admire so much has been a pretty cool experience. Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Patty Cummins - guys you've revered in your career for such a long time, now you're rubbing shoulders (with them)," Jake Weatherald said as quoted from Cricket.au.

Weatherald also noted that he's focusing on building relationships with his idols and staying grounded, rather than getting overwhelmed by the experience.

"For me, it's just getting to know them a bit better and just trying to crack into what I do well as well, and not to get too overawed with everything that's going on," Weatherald added.

Weatherald was the top-scorer of the Sheffield Shield 2024/25 with 906 runs in 10 matches and 18 innings at an average of 50.33, with three centuries and three fifties. This year, Weatherald has scored 248 runs from three Sheffield Shield matches, with three half-centuries at an average of 41.33.

Australians had a tough time the last time they played a Test match on the pitch at the Optus Stadium, last year. Australia, led by Pat Cummins, faced a mammoth 295-run defeat against India in the first Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

Steve Smith will lead the side as Pat Cummins is not in the team due to injury.

Australia's First Test squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

