"Pretty humbling": Nathan Lyon on surpassing Glenn McGrath to become second-highest wicket-taker for Australia

Adelaide [Australia], December 18 : Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon surpassed fast-bowling great Glenn McGrath to become the second-highest wicket-taker in Australia's Test history. The milestone came on Day 2 of the third Ashes Test against England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, with Lyon describing the achievement as "pretty humbling."

Lyon struck twice in the 10th over of England's first innings, first dismissing Ollie Pope for three off 10 balls before claiming the key wicket of Ben Duckett later in the over.

With 564 wickets from 141 Tests at an average of 30.09, including best figures of 8/50, Lyon now sits ahead of McGrath, who finished his career with 562 wickets in 124 Tests at an average of 21.64 and best figures of 8/24. Lyon's tally includes 26 four-wicket hauls, 24 five-fors and five 10-wicket matches.

The top spot on Australia's all-time Test wicket list remains with the late Shane Warne, who claimed 708 wickets in 145 Tests at an average of 25.41.

Lyon also moved past McGrath to become the sixth-highest wicket-taker in international cricket.

Speaking after the end of the day's play, Lyon said surpassing Glenn McGrath was a humbling and special moment, noting that he grew up idolising McGrath and Shane Warne.

"I grew up idolising Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath and these guys were my childhood heroes and to be able to take over or equal Glenn, it's pretty humbling to be honest with you, and it's something that I'll look back at the end of my career. Or even tonight, and sit back and try and a have a moment because it is an extremely special moment for myself," Lyon said at the post-day press conference.

He added that the milestone was made possible by the support of his teammates and described it as a moment of great pride he would reflect on during and after his career.

"I wouldn't have been able to do that without the guys at the other end and my teammates. So, yeah, extremely humbling and extremely proud moment as well," Lyon added.

