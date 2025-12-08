"Pretty proud of my efforts": Alex Carey after wicketkeeping masterclass during Brisbane Test against England

Brisbane [Australia], December 8 : Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey reflected on his "pretty proud" efforts behind the stumps during the second Ashes Test against England in Brisbane, which the hosts won by eight wickets on Sunday.

Alex Carey showcased brilliant glovework, becoming one of the defining elements in Australia's comprehensive win at The Gabba against the Ben Stokes-led England.

On the opening day of the second Test, Carey took a stunning running catch to dismiss England batter Gus Atkinson in the first innings. But the most notable aspect of Carey's keeping was when he stood up at the stumps to speedsters Michael Neser and Scott Boland during England's second innings.

Carey took a fine catch while standing close to the stumps of England captain Ben Stokes on the fourth day of the second Ashes Test. "Self-reflection, yeah, pretty proud of my efforts out there," Carey told cricket.com.au as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Carey added, "Thought opportunities to come up to the stumps against some really good bowling and the boys were able to beat the bat. So thought I did a good job for the team. I also thought the bowlers did an amazing job to create those chances."

Carey revealed that he doesn't replicate standing up to the pace bowling during training, but he backs his skill when needed.

"I don't practice up to the stumps against fast bowling, think that probably could be a little bit dangerous at times," he said. "You work on the fundamentals of the game, and for me that's keeping up to the stumps to Nathan Lyon a lot but doing my drills in the nets with a nick bat, getting throws, trying to get in good positions.

"Then when you are in a game of cricket, I feel like your instincts take over most of the time, so trusting the positions that I'm in then hoping my instinct takes over and I get into the right position to hang onto them," Carey added.

England posted 334 in their first innings, powered by Joe Root's unbeaten 138his maiden century in Australia. Australia responded strongly with 511, gaining a 177-run lead thanks to several half-centuries, including a top score of 77 from Mitchell Starc.

England's second innings began positively but fell apart as Australia's bowlers Scott Boland, Michael Neser, and Starcregularly struck, bowling them out for 241 despite a fighting 50 from Ben Stokes.

Chasing just 65 for victory, Australia reached the target in 10 overs, with stand-in captain Steve Smith (23*) and Jake Weatherald (17*) finishing unbeaten.

Australia is leading the five-match Ashes Test series 2-0.

