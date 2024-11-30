Prime Ministers XI-India warm-up match now to be 50-over game on Sunday

Canberra [Australia], November 30 : After rain played a spoilsport on Day one, the two-day warm-up match between Prime Ministers XI and India will be a 50-over game on the second day.

The practice match in Canberra was abandoned due to persistent rain.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to X and confirmed that the game will begin on Sunday at 9:10 am IST.

The two-day warmup match between Prime Ministers XI and India will now be 50 overs per side.

"Update: PM's XI v India - Manuka Oval Play has been abandoned for Day 1 and will resume tomorrow (Sunday) at 9:10 am IST. Coin toss will be at 8:40 am IST. Teams have agreed to play 50 overs per side," BCCI wrote on X.

The two-day day-night warm-up match would have helped the two teams to prepare for the upcoming games of the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Earlier, India staged a stunning comeback from a series whitewash against New Zealand at home, defeating Australia by 295 runs in Perth despite being bowled out for a mere 150 runs in their first innings.

Prime Ministers XI Squad: Jack Edwards (C), Matt Renshaw, Jack Clayton, Oliver Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper (WK), Charlie Anderson, Sam Konstas, Scott Boland, Lloyd Pope, Hanno Jacobs, Mahli Beardman, Aidan O Connor, Jem Ryan.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal.

