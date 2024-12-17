Prithvi Shaw Reacts Sharply After Being Dropped from Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 Squad: '3,399 Runs Not Enough?'

Prithvi Shaw has reacted to his exclusion from the 17-member Mumbai squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Shaw highlighted his strong record in List A cricket, saying things could not get worse for him given his achievements. The decision to drop Shaw came after the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced a strong team for the tournament on Tuesday. Shaw recently represented Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but struggled to make a significant impact.

In this year’s domestic season, Shaw faced several setbacks. He was dropped midway through the Ranji Trophy after playing four matches where he managed only 59 runs. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25, he accumulated 197 runs at an average of 21.88. His best performance was a 49-run effort against Vidarbha in the quarterfinals. Despite his strong historical record in 50-over cricket, Shaw’s absence from the Vijay Hazare squad surprised many cricket enthusiasts. Taking to Instagram, Shaw expressed his disappointment while maintaining hope for a comeback.

Instagram story of Prithvi Shaw.



- Shaw has been dropped from the Mumbai squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy after having such remarkable stats in List A 🙇 pic.twitter.com/mGoykOwuon — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 17, 2024

In his post, Shaw wrote, “Tell me, God, what more do I have to see. If 65 innings, 3,399 runs at an average of 55.7 with a strike rate of 126, I’m not good enough. But I will keep my faith in you, and hopefully, people believe in me still. I will come back for sure. OM SAI RAM.”

Shaw’s journey in recent months has been challenging. He was also advised to improve his fitness after being dropped from the Ranji Trophy squad. Although the exact reasons for his removal remain uncertain, fitness concerns are a possible factor. Shaw’s struggles continued as he went unsold during the Indian Premier League auction earlier this year. His exclusion from the squad raises questions about his future in domestic and international cricket.