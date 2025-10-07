Prithvi Shaw Scores Century Against Former Team in Maharashtra vs Mumbai Warm-Up Match

Maharashtra Cricket Team vs Mumbai Cricket Warm-Up Match Scorecard: Former India U-19 World Cup-winning captain Prithvi Shaw scored a century while playing for Maharashtra in a warm-up match against former team Mumbai ahead of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season. The 25-year-old right-handed batter reached his hundred on Tuesday, October 7, off 140 balls. He completed the century with a single on the first ball of the sixth over bowled by Mumbai captain Shardul Thakur. Shaw opened the innings with Arshin Kulkarni. The pair added 305 runs for the first wicket. Shaw scored 186 off 140 balls before being dismissed by Shams Mulani in the 50th over.

The 25-year-old switched teams ahead of the 2025-26 domestic season after Mumbai granted him a no-objection certificate.

Shaw has played 58 first-class matches and scored 4,456 runs. He has hit 13 centuries and 18 fifties. His highest score is 379, achieved for Mumbai in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season. Shaw made his first-class debut for Mumbai against Tamil Nadu in Rajkot on January 1, 2017, scoring 120 in the second innings. He has also played five Test matches for India. Shaw made his red-ball debut against West Indies in Rajkot on October 4, 2018, scoring 134 runs in the first innings. He is the youngest Indian batter to score a century on Test debut.

Maharashtra will begin their Ranji Trophy 2025-26 campaign on October 15 against Kerala. Their second Elite Group B match is scheduled against Chandigarh from October 25 to 28. The team will also face Saurashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Goa and Madhya Pradesh in the remaining six matches of the group stage.