Proteas batter Reeza Hendricks tops the billing at SA20 Season 3 Auction

Cape Town [South Africa], October 2 : SA20 has been raised to the next level for the upcoming Season 3 after a successful third auction in Cape Town on Tuesday. The League received over 580 applications for the remaining 13 slots that were on offer at the auction, along with six Rookie draft picks.

Cricket SA T20 Cricketer of the Year, Reeza Hendricks, was the most sought-after pick, with the stylish right-hander heading to MI Cape Town for South African Rand 4.3 million.

Hendricks, who had previously played for Joburg Super Kings, was the central focus of a bidding war between MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals, with the Newlands-based team eventually winning the race.

MI Cape Town also signed up a further top-order batter in former Protea, Colin Ingram, and brought born-and-bred Capetonian Dane Piedt back to Newlands.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape bolstered their bid for an unprecedented hat-trick of Betway SA20 championship titles with the addition of paceman Okuhle Cele and English seamer Richard Gleeson for South African Rand 2.3 million. Gleeson played for Durban's Super Giants last season but will now call St. George's Park home.

The Pretoria Capitals under new coach Jonathan Trott went in search of top-order batters and brought both West Indies opener Evin Lewis and Marques Ackerman, along with all-rounder, Kyle Simmons, to Centurion.

Durban's Super Giants recently added Proteas fast bowling legend Allan Donald to their coaching staff, and his influence was immediately evident with last season's runners-up signing up West Indies fast bowling sensation Shamar Joseph.

Joburg Super Giants, meanwhile, recruited Wihan Lubbe and Evan Jones for their base prices of South African Rand 175 000, while wicketkeeper batter Rubin Hermann was Paarl Royals' sole pick on the night.

"I think all six teams look very strong. From a League perspective we want to see all six squads competitive. It's a nice mix of some quality South Africans and superb international names that have joined us for Season 3," League Commissioner Graeme Smith was quoted in a release from SA20 as saying.

"I don't think South African cricket has seen an event where there is so much quality cricket in a month period. If you think about the contests that are going to unfold in these six teams, it's something that's going to be unmatched," he added.

The Rookie segment was back again and once again attracted plenty of attention with Tristan Luus (MI Cape Town) and Dewan Marais (Paarl Royals), who both played in the ICC U19 Men's World Cup earlier this year, being drafted at the auction.

"The Rookie element has been a lovely value add, in terms of the pathway and opportunities. We saw a lot of Rookies retained in initial squads this year," Smith said.

"If you look at the squads in general, there are a number of young players on board. We have seen some of those start the domestic competitions well. They will now get the opportunity to play against and learn from the best players in the world," he further added.

The third season of the competition will kickstart in less tha 100 days when defending champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, take on MI Cape Town at St George's Park in Gqeberha on January 9, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor