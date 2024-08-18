Proteas earn crucial World Test Championship points with win over West Indies

Guyana [West Indies], August 18 : South Africa sealed a 1-0 series victory after a closely fought contest in Guyana that finished on the third day with a 40-run win over West Indies.

Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada's three wickets apiece in the second innings overshadowed Jayden Seales' career-best efforts of 6/41 earlier in the day, as per the ICC.

The morning began with South Africa resuming play on 223/5 with Kyle Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder on the crease who had put together a solid partnership on day two. West Indies, however, came back strongly.

Jomel Warrican sparked an implosion in the South Africa batting lineup, dismissing Mulder's leg-before wicket for 34 in the opening over of the day.

Soon, Seales followed with his end to send Maharaj, Verreynne and Burger back to the dressing room, completing his six-wicket haul. Proteas went from 223/5 to 246 all out, setting West Indies a target of 263 runs.

West Indies looked in the mood to chase the total with a cautious start of 54/1. As the hosts started to command, Mulder's two-wicket spell changed the course of the match once again. First, he trapped Kraigg Brathwaite in front for 25 and then cleaned up Keacy Carty for 17.

Rabada and off-spinner Dane Piedt took up the task of dismantling the West Indies middle order, reducing them to 104/6. Gudakesh Motie and Warrican were left to rebuild.

The West Indies duo stitched a counter-attacking 77-run partnership their highest of the match that refuelled their flames of hope. Maharaj flew back like a gusty wind.

The left-arm off-spinner Maharaj, who was wicketless so far in the second innings, removed the two set batters trapped leg-before wicket. West Indies now needed 81 runs with two wickets in hand.

Then, Rabada removed Shamar Joseph and Maharaj completed the Test win for South Africa with Seales' wicket, securing their 10th consecutive Test series win against West Indies.

In the process, Maharaj became South Africa's most prolific Test spinner with 171 wickets. His 13 wickets on the tour also earned him the Player of the Series award.

The win has helped South Africa jump two places, from seventh to fifth, on the World Test Championship standings while pushing Pakistan and England a place down each. West Indies continue to remain at the bottom of the table with one win in nine WTC matches.

