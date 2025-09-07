Proteas spinner Prenelan Subrayen gets ICC nod, cleared to bowl in international cricket

New Delhi [India], September 7 : South Africa spinner Prenelan Subrayen, who was reported for an illegal bowling action in the first game of the ODI series against Australia played last month, has been cleared by the world's cricket governing body, as per the ICC website.

Subrayen underwent an independent bowling assessment at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane on August 26, where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

With his action deemed legal, Subrayen can continue to bowl in international cricket.

The off-spinner has thus far featured in two international outings for the Proteas, both of which came this year - a Test match in Zimbabwe and an ODI in Australia. Subrayen will now look to add to his five international scalps.

During South Africa's tour of Australia, they lost the T20I series 1-2 but won the subsequent ODI series, with Subrayen contributing with a wicket in the first ODI.

Details of the ICC regulations for the review of bowlers reported with suspected illegal bowling actions can be found here.

Subrayen, with his off-spin, returned with figures of 1/46 in his 10-over spell. His sole scalp was of unrelenting swashbuckler Travis Head, and he played his part in setting up South Africa's imposing 98-run victory.

The series opener marked Subrayen's ODI debut two months after he earned his maiden Test cap against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. A player is allowed to extend their elbow by an amount of 15 degrees between their arm reaching the horizontal and the ball being released.

According to ESPNcricinfo, this isn't the first instance of Subrayen finding himself under scrutiny for his bowling action. In December 2012, Cricket South Africa (CSA) placed him under rehabilitation when his action was deemed illegal after two separate independent tests.

He resumed his bowling in January 2013 after undergoing remedial work and re-testing. During the Champions League T20 tournament in India in 2014, Subrayen was reported. In November 2015, he was reported once again for his bowling action and was eventually suspended after his arm was found to exceed 15 degrees.

In January 2016, he failed the re-assessment test and finally gained clearance at the CSA's High Performance Centre in March 2016.

