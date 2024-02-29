"Proud of the girls": Alyssa Healy on UP Warriorz's 7-wicket win over Mumbai Indians

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 29 : After UP Warriorz's seen-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the sixth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Wednesday, skipper Alyssa Healy said that she was proud of her team for coming back hard in the game.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Healy said that she was happy to beat quality and make a comeback after losing against Delhi Capitals. She added that UP's batting lineup got the job done.

"Over the moon to get ourselves on the board, to beat a quality side like Mumbai the girls bounced back after a disappointing last night. Apparently, Kiran went to the boss last night and asked if she could open, she wants to open. [on whether Navgire would have opened if not for Vrinda's injury] Probably not but things happen for a reason. To be fair they got 25 more on us, we gave away too many on the field and we let it slip. But the batters got the job done, the bowlers have been keeping us in the game. It's one-dimensional but they all have different styles, we have seams on the bench if need be. [on the celebrations tonight] With cake - that's how we do it in India. Sophie Ecclestone is really excited about the cake. Proud of the girls they came back hard, good to get on the board but still a lot of work to do," Healy said.

Recapping the match, UP skipper Alyssa Healy (33 runs from 29 balls) and Kiran Navgire (57 runs from 31 balls) opened for the Warriorz and made a solid 94-run partnership. The Healy-Navgire duo gave the UP-based franchise a fiery start while chasing a target of 162 runs. Healy smashed 5 fours with a strike rate of 113.79.

Meanwhile, Navgire slammed his fifty after playing just 25 balls. She smashed 6 fours and 4 sixes. However, the player's knock had to come to an end after Amelia Kerr made the first breakthrough of the game after she dismissed Navgire in the 10th over.

Issy Wong scalped the second wicket of the inning after she dismissed Tahlia McGrath (1 run from 4 balls) in the 11th over. Wong's spell helped Mumbai to make a comeback in the game after she removed skipper Healy in the 10th over.

Even though the Mumbai-based franchise picked up two quick wickets but still failed to take control of the game. After losing three wickets, Grace Harris (38* runs from 17 balls) and Deepti Sharma (27* runs from 20 balls) took charge of the batting lineup as they chased the target without any difficulty.

