Bridgetown [Barbados], July 1 : Rohit Sharma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising Team India for winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, and said, "very proud to be able to bring the cup home."

The Men in Blue got hold of the prestigious T20 WC trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados on Saturday. Following the triumph, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20I cricket which left the 'Men in Blue' with no captain in the 20-over format.

"Thank you so much @narendramodi sir for your kind words. The team and I are very proud to be able to bring the cup home and are truly touched by how much happiness it has brought everyone back home," the 37-year-old wrote on X.

Following India's victory, PM Modi called the team to congratulate them. He praised Rohit

Sharma's leadership and impressive T20 career.

"Dear @ImRo45, You are excellence personified. Your aggressive mindset, batting and captaincy has given a new dimension to the Indian team. Your T20 career will be remembered fondly. Delighted to have spoken to you earlier today," Modi wrote on X.

With 4231 runs in 159 games, Rohit is the format's best scorer going out. He also owns the record for most hundreds (five) in T20 internationals. He has won two T20 World Cups: the first in 2007 while competing and the current one in 2024 as captain.

Summarising the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. By securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

