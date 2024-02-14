"Proud to have played 100 Tests, hopefully a lot more to come": England skipper Stokes

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], February 14 : Ahead of the third Test against India at Rajkot, which will also mark his 100th appearance in white clothing, England Test captain Ben Stokes expressed that he is proud to have completed a century of Tests and opened up about his favourite Test match.

England, levelled at 1-1, will be facing India in the third Test of the five-match Test series at Rajkot from Sunday. This will mark skipper Stokes' 100th Test match. In 99 Tests, Stokes has scored 6,251 runs at an average of 36.34, with the best score of 258. He has scored 13 centuries and 31 fifties. He has also taken 197 wickets at an average of 32.07, with the best bowling figures of 6/22.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Stokes said, "I am proud to say that I have been able to play a part in 100 Tests, because it is quite a lot - it is a lot of warm-ups. It is one more game and hopefully, there is a lot more to come."

Stokes will become the 16th English cricketer to earn 100 Test caps and will join the likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Sir Alastair Cook, Joe Root, Alec Stewart, Ian Bell, Graham Gooch, David Gower, Michael Atherton, Colin Cowdrey, Sir Geoff Boycott, Kevin Pietersen, Lord Ian Botham, Sir Andrew Strauss and Graham Thorpe.

"There have been some great times in an England shirt and some not-so-great times. That is what is great about professional sports. I have been able to make sure every day is a learning day, whether it be good or bad. Later down the line, when I am a bit older and maybe not playing, is when I will have more of a chance to reflect on everything I have done on the field," he added.

Asked about his favourite Test match, Stokes said that the second Test against South Africa in January 2020 as one of his favourites. In that match, Stokes scored 47 and 72 with the bat, took 3/35 with the ball and six catches to guide England to an 189-run win.

"There have been a couple (his favourite Test matches), but I judge performances on the outcome of the game. Cape Town in 2019 (it was 2020) is one of my favourites. Day five, going to the last hour of the game and I had a good game as an all-rounder. I took some catches, scored some runs, took some wickets and we ended up winning. That is what I judge my personal performance on, having an influence on us winning the game," he said.

On whether his team has a particular plan to tackle pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who is also the top-ranked Test bowler, Stokes said, "No not really. Jasprit Bumrah is an unbelievable bowler. He has proven that for a very long time and has performed really well in the two games. I think everyone has got their own way of trying to deal with Bumrah but we do have to score runs off him as well and that is what we will try to do. But when that does not work you just have to give credit to the bowler and Jasprit has been outstanding the first two games."

"We have all got our own processes against every single bowler and there is no team way of playing anyone. But as we always try to do we will be trying to keep the focus around us," added the skipper.

Stokes said that the scoreline of 1-1 in the series fairly reflects how well both sides have played and England could take a lead if they play well.

"1-1 is a fair reflection of the cricket that has been played in the first two games. The focus is on this game and then everything after that. If we play anywhere near to our capability, we will give ourselves a good chance of winning. If we do play good cricket, then the results look after themselves."

The England skipper also lauded the fan support team gets across the world, saying that they have been "unbelievable".

"We have an unbelievable fanbase wherever we go in the world. We appreciate them so much. You can feel that because of how appreciative we are of the people who watch and support us. Even through all the bad times as well. You can have some sort of reference point to that," he concluded.

England Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday named the playing eleven for the third Test match against India in Rajkot, as pacer Mark Wood replaced Shoaib Bashir in the playing squad.

England's Playing Eleven: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

