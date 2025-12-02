Prove to myself I can contribute, says South African all-rounder Dane van Niekerk on her return to international cricket

New Delhi [India], December 2 : South Africa all-rounder Dane van Niekerk has a point to prove to herself as she is set to return to the international arena after two years when the Proteas take on Ireland in a three-match T20I series.

The 32-year-old announced her retirement from international cricket in 2023 but reversed the decision earlier this year. The all-rounder who has represented the Proteas in over 100 ODIs and more than 80 T20Is will look to make a statement during her comeback.

"That's the main goal - just proving to myself that I can really tick those boxes that I want to tick. I know if I tick those boxes, I will contribute to the team, hopefully in winning situations. That's what it's all about for me," van Niekerk said as quoted from the CC website.

"I didn't think the day would come. It means a lot. It means the world. I got my clothes (national kit) again, and it felt like they were mine for the first time. I got a new helmet as well. I was like a child. That's what it means to me to be here," she added.

Van Niekerk played for Western Province in the South African domestic circuit this season and made an impression with the bat, scoring four fifties in her last seven innings across formats. She is well aware of the changes that have come to the Proteas side over the last two years, especially their success in ICC tournaments, where they've reached the finals of the last three women's competitions.

For Van Niekerk, it was all about adding to that and contributing positively.

"A lot of things have changed since I was part of the team, and for the better. The intensity is through the roof," she said.

"For me, contributing, whether it's knowledge, whether it's tactics, whether it's chats about cricket and experiences, if I can do it with the bat in hand or in the field, whichever way, positively, if I can contribute, I'd be happy," she added.

The 32-year-old reckoned that the side wasn't too far from going all the way in a final.

"I've been very vocal about how chuffed I am for the team and their successes. On the sidelines, or in the commentary box, or just as a wife [to Marizanne Kapp], or a friend, it is always nice to see," she said. Obviously, I wish I were there, because who wouldn't? I think any person, even if they didn't play cricket, would have loved to walk out in India, against India in a World Cup final. That is just electric, and that's the moment you live for. I am very proud.

"I think this team is due for a World Cup. Whether I'll be part of it or not, it doesn't matter. I just think it is due for this group of players to lift the Cup," she added.

South Africa take on Ireland in the first T20I at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday, before moving to Paarl for the second match on Sunday. The series would then conclude in Benoni on Wednesday.

