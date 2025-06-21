Pujara, Yuvraj celebrate International Yoga Day

New Delhi [India], June 21 : Indian cricket icons Yuvraj Singh and Cheteshwar Pujara took to social media, celebrating and extending wishes of International Yoga Day.

Pujara shared a picture on X, doing yoga in front of a beaming sun and captioned the post, "Take a moment to honour the journey within! #internationalyogaday."

https://x.com/cheteshwar1/status/1936371132489404667

The World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj also posted an Instagram story of himself doing yoga, saying, "Some days are meant to remind us to pause, to stretch beyond the routine and reconnect with breath, balance and stillness. Today is a great day to make this a practice."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took part in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, where he hailed yoga as a gift "beyond age" that transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in "health and harmony."

The event took place against the scenic backdrop of the Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations.

The Prime Minister praised the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government and extended his appreciation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for hosting the event in Visakhapatnam.

He lauded their leadership as "inspiring" and described the state's initiative to promote yoga as "commendable.

"Yoga is for everyone beyond boundaries, beyond backgrounds, beyond age or physical ability. It is a universal gift that unites humanity in health, harmony, and consciousness. Friends, I am truly delighted that we are gathered here in Visakhapatnam, a city that beautifully blends nature with progress. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chandrababu Naidu Garu and Pawan Kalyan for hosting such a wonderful event under your inspiring leadership. It is commendable that the state of Andhra Pradesh has taken this meaningful initiative to promote yoga," said PM Modi while addressing the gathering.

Over three lakh individuals joined him for a mass yoga session in the coastal city, reinforcing this year's message that 'yoga belongs to everyone' and brings the world together.

The Prime Minister recalled India's initiative at the United Nations in 2014 to declare June 21 as International Yoga Day, a move that received wide global support in record time.

"I remember when India proposed to the United Nations that June 21st be celebrated as International Yoga Day. Remarkably, in a very short span of time, 175 countries came forward to support this initiative. Such unity and overwhelming global support was truly extraordinary. This was not just about agreeing to a proposal, it was a collective step taken for the betterment of humanity. It reflected a shared vision for a healthier, more conscious world. Today, in 2025, we can proudly see that yoga has become an integral part of many people's lives across the globe," the Prime Minister said.

