"Pumped to be joining SRH, have heard a lot about Orange Army": Australian skipper Cummins

New Delhi [India], December 19 : Australian skipper Pat Cummins expressed his excitement about joining Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year.

Cummins broke the roof as he became the costliest player in the history of the Indian Premier League when he was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 20.50 crore on Tuesday at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

"Pumped to be joining SRH for the upcoming IPL. I have heard a lot of Orange Army, I have played in Hyderabad a few times and loved it. I cannot wait to get started. Happy to see another Aussie Travis Head. We are going to have a lot of fun this season and hopefully a lot of success," said Cummins in a video message posted by SRH.

With a base price of Rs 2 crore, Cummins attracted the attention of Mumbai Indians who entered the bidding war for the first time. As the price continued to rise, MI backed while Royal Challengers Bangalore joined the bidding war against CSK. When it seemed RCB would walk away with the players SRH entered the battle, and a high-bidding war unfolded in the next moments.

As he touched the 20 crore mark, the entire arena cheered and applauded. RCB eventually gave up and SRH acquired the services of the Australian World Cup-winning skipper for Rs 20.50 crore and Cummins became the most expensive player in the history of the IPL.

Earlier Sam Curran held the record with a price tag of Rs 18.50 crore. He was sold to Punjab Kings but now the World Cup and WTC winning captain has completely changed the dynamics.

He has taken 55 wickets in 50 T20Is for Australia, with the best figures of 3/15. His average of 16.90 while batting In 128 T20 games overall, including three fifties also makes him a useful lower-order batter.

Cummins has had a lot of success this year as a captain, winning the ICC World Test Championship and ICC Cricket World Cup this year, beating India on both the occasions.

