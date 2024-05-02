Punjab Kings equal Mumbai Indians' record of five straight wins over CSK in IPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 2 : Punjab Kings (PBKS) equalled Mumbai Indians' (MI) record of five straight victories over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Punjab achieved the feat after a 7-wicket win over CSK on Wednesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The five-match winning streak of Punjab started in the 2021 season of the IPL and is still going on strong. Earlier, MI registered the most successive wins between the 2018 and 2019 seasons of the T20 tournament.

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) also have four consecutive victories against the Chennai-based franchise in IPL.

PBKS also became the second franchise to clinch the most wins by a visiting team against Chennai at Chepauk in IPL. With 5 wins at Chennai's home stadium, Mumbai Indians (MI) hold the top place. Meanwhile, with three wins, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are the third side with the most victories by an away side against CSK in Chennai.

Recapping the match, the vibrant yellow wave in the stands of Chepauk was reduced to silence after PBKS effortlessly chased down 163 with more than two overs to spare.

Stand-in skipper Sam Curran's decision to put CSK to bat turned out to be the ideal one as the dew factor kicked in to become a hindrance for CSK bowlers in the second half of the match.

Ruturaj Gaikwad led from the front and scored 62 off 48 deliveries and MS Dhoni provided the finishing touches at the death to power CSK to 162/7.

In reply, PBKS batters hardly broke a sweat while chasing 163. Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw forged a 64-run stand to completely shift the momentum in their favour.

Curran and Shashank Singh applied the finishing touches to seal a 7-wicket win for PBKS.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor