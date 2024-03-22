Punjab Kings' Livingstone lets bat do the talking ahead of IPL 2024 opener against Delhi Capitals

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], March 22 : Punjab Kings (PBKS) and England all-rounder Liam Livingstone unleashed his signature big hits in the nets ahead of his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

PBKS and DC will be opening their IPL campaign in Mullanpur on Saturday.

"Turn up the volume and let @liaml4893's bat do the talking! #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #JazbaHaiPunjabi #TATAIPL2024," tweeted PBKS.

As a power-hitting batter, Liam is one of the most important players for PBKS. Last year in nine games, he scored 279 runs at an average of 34.88 and a strike rate of over 163, with two fifties. His best score is 94. He also took two wickets.

The batter joined PBKS after two unproductive seasons with Rajasthan Royals from 2019-21. In his first season for Punjab, Liam smashed 437 runs in 14 matches at an average of 36.42, with a strike rate of over 182 and four half-centuries. His best score was 70.

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(c), Shai Hope(w), Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Jhye Richardson, Praveen Dubey, Rasikh Dar Salam, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Tristan Stubbs, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel, Swastik Chikara

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh.

