"Quality batter": Bret Lee hails Dhruv Jurel following his brilliant performance in LSG clash

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 28 : Following the completion of the clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, former Australia seamer Bret Lee hailed the young wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel following his brilliant performance in the 44th encounter of the ongoing 17th edition of the cash-rich league.

The unbeaten blistering 121-run partnership between Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel powered Rajasthan Royals (RR) to a 7-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

RR captain Samson scored the highest for RR with an unbeaten 71 off 33 while Jurel played a blistering knock of 52 runs in 34 deliveries. LSG bowlers missed their mark and were further broken apart due to multiple dropped catches.

The 47-year-old asserted that Jurel is capable of playing all formats as he knows when to accelerate while batting. Jurel played an unbeaten knock of 52 runs from 34 balls which was laced with five boundaries and two sixes in his innings.

"He's a quality batter, he's got proper cricket shots. He can play all formats of the game and knows when to go through the gears as needed. His shots are classy and have the power to go towards the cow corner. He shows his class and continues to grow in stature," Bret Lee was quoted as saying on Jio Cinema.

Further, the former right-arm pacer spoke about the opening partnership between Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Both batters put on a partnership of 60 runs in just 35 balls.

"The first wicket partnership, you can see, 60 off 35. When you've got someone like Jos Buttler, who likes to be aggressive, and Jaiswal on the other end, they complement each other beautifully. A left-hand and right-hand combination. The great thing about the Rajasthan Royals is that they've got the combination at the top of the order and also with the ball. They complement each other beautifully," the former Australian cricketer added.

