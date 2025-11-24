Queensland's win over Victoria; Nikhil Chaudhary's 165 highlight Day 3 of Sheffield Shield

Brisbane [Australia], November 24 : Queensland defeated Victoria by seven wickets in the 14th match of the Sheffield Shield 2025-26 season at The Gabba in Brisbane. Tasmania's Nikhil Chaudhary scored 165 against New South Wales, putting his side in a strong position to win, while South Australia find itself in a strong position to win the match against Western Australia.

After Victoria declared their first innings at 318/9 on the back of a brisk 85 from Sam Harper and debutant Sam Geyer, taking four wickets for the hosts, Queensland responded strongly with 430 in their first innings. The total was built on a magnificent century of 112 from opener Matt Renshaw, putting Queensland in a commanding position with a 112-run lead.

Victoria struggled in their second innings, managing just 143, setting Queensland a small target. Despite a brief wobble at the start of the chase, losing three quick wickets, Queensland successfully reached the target of 32 to win the contest on Day 3. Veteran all-rounder Gurinder Sandhu was named Player of the Match for his overall contribution.

In Sydney, New South Wales vs Tasmania match is heading into the final stages, with Tasmania currently holding a significant advantage. After winning the toss and electing to field, Tasmania saw NSW declare their first innings at 391/9, a competitive total built around half-centuries from Kurtis Patterson (80), Lachlan Shaw (68), Ryan Hicks (50), and Josh Philippe (52).

In a formidable reply, Tasmania dominated with the bat, declaring their first innings at a massive 623/8, thanks to spectacular centuries from Nikhil Chaudhary (165) and Caleb Jewell (102), putting them over 230 runs ahead. Batting again, NSW ended Day 3 on 9/0, still trailing by 223 runs and battling to save the match with a full day of play remaining.

In Adelaide, South Australia hold a commanding position against Western Australia at the Adelaide Oval, with the match entering the final day. After Day 1 was washed out by rain, Western Australia were bowled out for a modest 188 in their first innings. South Australia capitalised on the low total, posting a strong total of 333 led by half-centuries from captain Nathan McSweeney (68) and Henry Hunt (58), giving them a crucial 145-run first-innings lead.

Western Australia's second innings saw them struggle again, finishing Day 3 on 85/2, still trailing South Australia by 60 runs. Opener Cameron Bancroft (41) provided a decent start, but the loss of two key wickets might prompt them to play watchfully on Day 4. They will look to eliminate the lead and give the opponents a strong target on the final day of the match. South Australia pace bowler Jordan Buckingham (2-26 in the second innings) and spin bowler Corey Rocchiccioli (who took the key wicket of McSweeney in the first innings) have been pivotal in their side's push for victory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor