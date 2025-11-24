Quetta Qavalry first into playoffs as Abu Dhabi T10 reaches fierce mid-stage battle

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 24 : The race to the Playoffs is heating up at the ongoing 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 as the tournament reaches the halfway stage. Quetta Qavalry is already leading the charge as the first team to secure a playoff berth thanks to a flawless five-match winning streak in cricket's fastest format, a release said.

Qavalry's perfect campaign has seen them accumulate 10 points with an outstanding net run rate of 4.00, confirming their place among the tournament's top four and setting a benchmark for excellence.

With three playoff spots still up for grabs, the Vista Riders currently occupy the second position with six points from four matches at Net Run Rate of -0.632, while an intense four-way battle rages on between the UAE Bulls (NRR: 0.931), Ajman Titans (NRR: 0.004), Deccan Gladiators (NRR: -0.262), and Northern Warriors (NRR: -1.240), who are all tied on four points.

While net run-rate might emerge as the decisive factor heading into the second half, Aspin Stallions are also alive in the campaign with an outside chance, holding two points in four games at a Net Run Rate of -0.075. At the bottom of the table, Royal Champs face an uphill challenge after four consecutive losses and require a dramatic turnaround.

The opening week has delivered spectacular individual performances across the tournament's 145-player roster from 15 nations. Northern Warriors' Johnson Charles leads the run charts with 204 runs at an average of 68, while Deccan Gladiators' Tom Kohler-Cadmore has been equally destructive with 151 runs, including a breathtaking 78 off 29 balls. The Qavalry's Khwaja Nafay has also been prolific with 144 runs in four innings; the batter who has struck 12 sixes so far is yet to be dismissed this season.

On the bowling front, Aspin Stallions' Zohair Iqbal leads the charts with nine wickets from four outings. Quetta Qavalry's Khuzaima Tanveer has been equally impressive, striking seven times in five matches at a frugal economy of 7.20. Vista Riders' experienced pacer, Andrew Tye, is firmly in the mix as well, matching the tally with seven wickets in just four appearances.

The tournament has delivered explosive entertainment with 34 matches scheduled across two action-packed weeks.

With playoff positions on the line and Net Run Rate playing a crucial role in separating teams, the second half promises thrillers and clutch performances that have defined this edition of the Abu Dhabi T10.

