Quinton de Kock becomes 7th SA batter to score 13,000 international runs

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 6 : South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock completed his 13,000 international runs, becoming the seventh player from his country to enter the elite club. He achieved the feat during the Third One Day International against India, being played at Visakhapatnam

The veteran wicketkeeper continued his fine run against India, overcoming two low scores in the first two matches and slammed his 23rd ODI century for the Proteas. He scored a scorching 106 runs in 89 balls, with eight fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 119.10.

Now in 311 international appearances for SA, De Kock has scored 13,088 runs at an average of 40.24, with a strike rate of 93.71, including 30 centuries and 70 fifties in 347 innings with a best score of 178.

With this century, his conversion rate from 50s to 100s in ODIs has risen to 41.81 per cent, more than Indian ODI maestro Virat (41.40 per cent). QDK has 55 fifty-plus scores in ODIs, converting 23 of them into centuries.

Also, he has levelled with Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara for the joint-most-highest centuries as a designated wicketkeeper-batter, with 23 tons each.

De Kock has levelled with another Sri Lankan icon, Sanath Jayasuriya, for the joint-most-centuries against India in ODI cricket. In just 23 innings, he has achieved his seventh century against the Men in Blue, as compared to Jayasuriya, who has these seven centuries in 85 innings. In 23 ODIs against India, Quinton has made 1,191 runs at an average of 51.78, striking at over 93, with seven centuries and two fifties. His best score is 135.

With his seventh century in India, de Kock has joined the elite company of Sachin Tendulkar (seven centuries in the UAE), Pakistan's Saeed Anwar (seven centuries in the UAE), AB de Villiers (seven centuries in India) and Rohit Sharma (seven centuries in England) for most ODI centuries in an away country by a batter.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bowl first. The series is currently levelled at 1-1. Proteas has exceeded the 240-run mark and is down seven wickets.

South Africa (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor