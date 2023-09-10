Quinton de Kock completes 6,000 ODI runs

Bloemfontein [South Africa], September 10 : South African batter Quinton de Kock completed 6,000 runs in ODI cricket on Saturday night, becoming only the seventh player from Proteas to do so.

Kock accomplished this feat during South Africa's second ODI against Australia.

In the match, QDK, as he is known to fans, smashed a quickfire 45 in 30 balls, consisting of six fours and two sixes.

Now in 142 ODI matches, de Kock has scored 6,022 runs at an average of 44.60 and a strike rate of just above 96. He has scored 17 centuries and 29 fifties in his ODI career, with the best score of 178.

Kock is the seventh-highest run-scorer for Proteas in ODIs. The highest run-scorer for SA in ODIs is Jacques Kallis. The legendary all-rounder has scored 11,550 runs at an average of 45.11, in 323 matches and 309 innings. He has scored 17 centuries and 86 fifties, with the best score of 139.

He is followed by AB de Villiers (9,427 runs), Hashim Amla (8.113 runs), Herschelle Gibbs (8,094 runs), Graeme Smith (6,989 runs), Gary Kirsten (6,798 runs) and then de Kock.

Coming to the match, South Africa opted to field first. Australia put on an opening partnership of 109 runs between Warner and Head (64 in 36 balls, with nine fours and three sixes). Then knocks from Marnus Labuschagne (124 in 99 balls with 19 fours and one six) and Josh Inglis (50 in 37 balls with seven fours and a six) helped Australia reach 392/8 in 50 overs, which is their third-highest ODI total, with the second-best score being 417/6 against Afghanistan (2015) and 434/4 against South Africa (2006) being their best score.

Tabraiz Shamsi (4/61) was the pick of the bowlers for SA. Kagiso Rabada took two wickets while Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo took a wicket each.

In the chase of 393, SA got off to a promising start with Quinton de Kock (45 in 30 balls with six fours and two sixes) and skipper Temba Bavuma (46 in 40 balls with four boundaries and three sixes) stitching an 81-run opening stand. After that SA sunk to 119/4. Then a 58-run partnership between Heinrich Klaasen (49 in 36 balls with three fours and three sixes) and David Miller (49 in 52 balls with six fours) and 64-run stand between Miller and Marco Jansen (23) took SA near 250 runs, but they could not provide enough fight and bundled out for 269 in 41.5 overs.

Adam Zampa (4/48) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis and Aaron Hardie got two wickets each.

Labuschagne won the 'Player of the Match' award for his century.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor