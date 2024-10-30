Rabada's fiery spell helps South Africa to maintain dominance over Bangladesh (Day 02, Stumps)

Chattogram [Bangladesh], October 30 : Kagiso Rabada's fiery spell helped South Africa to continue dominating over Bangladesh on day two of the second Test match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday.

The second day of the Chattogram Test started with South Africa at 307/2 with Tony de Zorzi (141) and David Bedingham (18) unbeaten on the crease.

The partnership of Zorzi-Bedingham started the day on a good note and added some crucial on the scoreboard.

The first wicket on Wednesday came in the 99th over when Taijul Islam removed Bedingham from the crease for 59 runs. Within a few minutes, Taijul struck again to remove the dangerous Zorzi from the crease in the 101st over for 177 runs.

Later in South Africa's inning, Proteas batting all-rounder Wiaan Mulder stayed unbeaten on the crease after scoring 105 runs from 150 balls, his crucial knock helped the visitors powered to 575/6. The South African skipper declared their inning after scoring a massive score in the first inning.

Taijul Islam displayed a stupendous performance as he picked up five wickets in the first inning. Nahid Rana, on the other hand, bagged just one wicket.

Bangladesh failed to perform with the bat as well. Shadman Islam (0 runs from 6 balls) and Mahmudul Hasan Joy (10 runs from 21 balls, 1 four) opened for the hosts but could only make a 10-run opening partnership when Rabada removed Islam in the fifth ball of the first over.

Bangladesh lost quick wickets in the final session on day three. The hosts played nine overs in their first inning and stood at 38/4 and trail by 537 runs with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (4 runs from 6 balls, 1 four) and Mominul Haque (6 runs from 10 balls, 1 four) unbeaten on the crease.

On the third day, Bangladesh want Najmul Hossain and Mominul to cement a crucial partnership and get an edge over South Africa in the second Test.

Rabada led the Proteas bowling attack by picking two wickets. Meanwhile, Dane Paterson and Keshav Maharaj took one wicket each in their respective spells.

Earlier in the test After winning the toss, South Africa decided to bat first on Tuesday in Chattogram. Aiden Markram's decision did go in Proteas' favour in the second Test match.

Skipper Aiden Markram (33 runs from 55 balls, 2 fours) and Tony de Zorzi (141 runs from 211 balls, 10 fours and 3 sixes) displayed a solid performance and cemented a 69-run partnership.

Following the first wicket, the hosts struggled to bag early wickets and put pressure on South Africa.

Tristan Stubbs (106 runs from 198 balls, 6 fours and 3 sixes) replaced the Proteas skipper on the crease and made a 201-run partnership with De Zorzi.

In the 74th over of South Africa's first inning, Taijul helped Bangladesh get their second wicket when he dismissed Stubbs for 106 runs.

At the end of day one, David Bedingham (18 runs from 25 balls, 2 sixes), who replaced Stubbs on the crease, stayed unbeaten along with De Zorzi.

Bangladesh's bowling attack displayed a sloppy performance on day one of the second Test match. The hosts struggled to get a wicket in all three sessions on Tuesday. Taijul Islam was the only Bangladesh bowler who managed to pick wickets.

Brief score: South Africa 575/6 d (Tony de Zorzi 177, Tristan Stubbs 106, Wiaan Mulder 105*; Taijul Islam 5/198) vs Bangladesh 38/4 (Mahmudul Hasan Joy 10, Mominul Haque 6*, Najmul Hossain Shanto 4*; Kagiso Rabada 2/8).

