Rachael Haynes announces sudden retirement from international cricket

Australia vice-captain Rachael Haynes has announced her retirement from international and state cricket. She will finish her professional career entirely after this season's WBBL with Sydney Thunder. Haynes captained Australia on 14 occasions when filling in for Meg Lanning, most notably during the 2017-18 Ashes when Lanning was ruled out with a shoulder injury."One of the great things about having a long career is watching those around you develop," Haynes said. "I'm extremely proud of the way this team has brought players in and nurtured their development. The ability to help players transition smoothly has been instrumental to our team's success. To be a leader within this environment has been the greatest privilege of my career."

An accomplished top-order batter who often came to the rescue when the Australian side was in distress, Haynes retires with more than 150 games for her country.The 35-year-old finishes having won two ICC Women's World Cup titles for Australia in 2013 and 2022 and another two ICC Women’s T20 World Cups in 2018 and 2020.