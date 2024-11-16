Rahkeem Cornwall hopeful of Atlanta Blackcaps winning USPL season 3

Florida [USA], November 16 : West Indies all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall is looking forward to lead Atlanta Blackcaps in the upcoming United States Premier League (USPL) Season 3, which will see intense cricket action unfold from November 22 to December 1 at Broward County Stadium, Florida.

Rahkeem Cornwall, who has played 10 Test matches and 84 T20s, feels his team Atlanta Blackcaps can go on to reach the finale of the season. The finals of USPL will be played on December 1.

"It is an honour for me to lead Atlanta Blackcaps. It is a good group of guys and we are looking forward to the tournament. Last season we reached semis and I feel things can go a bit further this year," said Rahkeem Cornwall.

The cricketer from Antigua said Atlanta Blackcaps have been preparing well for the USPL season 3 and as team they want to perform well

"I think preparation are going good and guys are ready to play competitive cricket and it is just a matter of time. We want to perform well and do good in the tournament," said Cornwall, according to a release.

Coming to the start of the tournament, the season opener will feature an exciting face-off between the Carolina Eagles and California Golden Eagles in the first match, followed by an equally thrilling clash between the Maryland Mavericks and Atlanta Blackcaps.

Each day of the league will feature triple-header matchups, giving fans plenty of opportunities to witness action-packed cricket, with the exception of the opening day, semi-finals, and the grand finale.

Semi-Final 1 and Semi-Final 2 are scheduled for November 29, setting the stage for a spectacular grand finale on December 1.

The six franchises - Carolina Eagles, Atlanta Blackcaps, California Golden Eagles, Maryland Mavericks, New Jersey Titans, New York Cowboy - have been preparing well for Season 3. Fans can look forward to a spectacular season of competitive cricket at USPL Season 3 on the spectacular grounds of Broward County Stadium, Florida, Miami.

Atlanta Blackcaps squad: Milind Kumar, Amila Aponso, Kwame Patton Jr., Dev Salian, Smit Patel, Syed Saad Ali, Aakarshit Gomel, Rahkeem Cornwall, Adil Bhatti, Stephen Wiig, Ali Sheikh, Calvin Savage, Jahmar Hamilton, Naqash Basharat, Zahidul Alom.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor