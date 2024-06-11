Rahmanullah Gurbaz returns to Guyana Amazon Warriors ahead of CPL 2024

New Delhi [India], June 11 : Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz has signed for Guyana Amazon Warriors for the upcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024.

Gurbaz will return to the side after previously featuring for them in 2022. During his debut stint with the Warriors, he racked up 157 runs, which included two half-centuries.

South Africa's seasoned spinner Imran Tahir, who led the team to their maiden title last season, has been retained by the franchise.

Other overseas talents who have been retained by the Warriors include the Pakistan batting duo of Saim Ayub and Azam Khan, along with South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius.

Along with them, a lot of West Indies talent has been retained by the Falcons, which include Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Romario Shepherd and Keemo Paul.

Gurbaz's arrival will strengthen the Warriors' squad as they look to retain their title in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

As of now, the Warriors have signed 14 players, and they need to acquire three more in the upcoming CPL 2024 draft in July.

Last season, they lifted their maiden CPL title after they managed to edge past Trinbago Knight Riders in a low-scoring final in 2023.

They will open their campaign against the new CPL franchise, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, on August 30 in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda.

The latest edition of the tournament will begin on August 29 and will conclude on October 6. For the first time in ten years, matches will be played in Antigua.

Other venues where matches will be played are Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago. The CPL final will be played at the National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

Guyana Amazon Warriors squad list: Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Romario Shepherd, Azam Khan, Gudakesh Motie, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kevin Sinclair, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Shamar Joseph, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair.

