Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Thisara Perera, Matheesha Pathirana add firepower to Colombo Strikers

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 22 : Ahead of the fifth season of the Lanka Premier League 2024, the Colombo Strikers have announced the official squad at the LPL auction draft.

Following a successful acquisition, the Colombo strikers have secured top international lineup of Angelo Perera, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Matheesha Pathirana, Chamika Gunasekara, Taskin Ahmed, Dunith Wellalage, Shevon Daniel, Allah Ghazanfar, Isitha Wijesundara, Muhammad Waseem, Shehan Fernando, Kavin Bandara, Binura Fernando and Garuka Sanketh.

Determined to repeat their success in the upcoming campaign the team owned by Sagar Khanna is now set to build up more anticipation in the upcoming edition of LPL 2024.

In addition to the auction signings, the Colombo Strikers have made direct signings with international talents Shadab Khan and Glen Phillips along with local season players Thisara Perera and Sadeera Samarawickrama.

In order to retain the victories of past campaigns, the Strikers family have also secured previous star talents of Chamika Karunaratne and Nipun Dhananjaya for ensuring solidity on the field.

Thisara Perera the Srilankan Legend and crowd favourite, and the newest addition of the Strikers squad was quoted as saying in an official statement, "I am deeply honoured to be a member of the Strikers family. I am looking forward to giving my best to the team."

"After a long time it happened that you have the team that you have been planning on having. I can tell this has been a very good LPL auction for us and there is something good to look forward to," Thisara said.

Leaving a special message for the fans, Thisara said, "We look forward to cheering our peers and give our best on the field. I am sure that fans will definitely support every team player in their journey to win the LPL title. And we definitely won't shy away from giving our complete commitment."

Recognized as a powerhouse in the cricketing universe, Colombo Strikers have been a successful franchise for enhancing their performance in International Cricket.

As an extension of the New York Strikers Family whose success in Abu Dhabi T10 and their dominating showcase at Legends Cricket Trophy are well known the Colombo Strikers also supported the notable debut of Pakistani Cricketing Icon Babar Azam in LPL 2023. As they prepare for the upcoming campaign of LPL 2024, the strikers' family are all set to captivate fans once again with their gripping performance.

